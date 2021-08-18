Cancel
Marlboro maker tightens grip on Vectura ahead of £1bn takeover

By Hannah Boland
Telegraph
 6 days ago

More than a fifth of Vectura investors have already sold out their shares to Philip Morris International, the maker of Malboro cigarettes, ahead of its planned £1bn takeover of the asthma company. Philip Morris, which is the world's largest listed tobacco company, now owns 22.6pc of Vectura after buying shares...

