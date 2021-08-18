Reminiscence Review: A Potentially Thrilling Noir Bogged Down by Ambition
After spending several years bringing HBO's Westworld to life (alongside husband Jonathan Nolan), Lisa Joy is finally making her foray into feature films with Reminiscence. Much like Westworld, Reminiscence takes place in a not-too-distant future and its mysterious story revolves around our attachment to dangerous technology. Unlike Joy's Emmy-winning series, however, Reminiscence doesn't do much to hook you in. It's a beautifully designed noir with some great performances and an absolutely stellar premise, but the films fails to do much with any of it, resulting in a muddled mystery that leaves you asking, "Is that it?"comicbook.com
