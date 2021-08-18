If You’re Flying Out of Minnesota This Fall, Don’t Forget to Pack Your Mask

Visitors to Acadia National Park will be required to wear masks indoors, and in several outdoor areas. The directive came from the National Park Service and applies to visitors and staff members of Acadia National Park. According to the Friends of Acadia website, it's meant to apply to any areas where physical distancing is challenging, including crowded outdoor spaces. While transmission levels have remained steady at 'substantial' since the arrival of the Delta variant, park officials say a change in that status would not alter their mask ruling. Since so many visitors come from out of state, or even out of the country, there's no way to identify the transmission status for each individual's hometown. To keep everyone safe, masks are required in some outdoor, and all indoor spaces.