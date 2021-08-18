Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

If You’re Flying Out of Minnesota This Fall, Don’t Forget to Pack Your Mask

By Curt St. John
Posted by 
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're heading home for the holidays this year and are flying out of Minnesota, you'll want to be sure and pack your mask. Actually, come to think of it, you probably DON'T want to pack your mask if you're flying out of Rochester International Airport (RST) or the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport (MSP) or any other Minnesota airport this fall, because you'll still be required to WEAR a mask.

kroc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Rochester, MN
Health
City
Saint Paul, MN
State
North Carolina State
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#The Mask#The Outer Banks#Covid#Tsa#Cbs News#U S Travel Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Related
Public Healthmatadornetwork.com

Every type of mask you’re allowed to wear while flying

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the Biden administration extended the COVID-19 transport mask mandate. This mandate requires travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains, and buses — and inside airports and train stations until January 18, 2022. However, not any mask lying about your house will do. According to Travel...
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Really?!? Rochester WAS Once Home to the Minnesota State Fair

This year's Minnesota State Fair opens a week from Thursday. So is it true that it was once held here in Rochester?. After a year off last year (all together now: "...thanks to the pandemic!") the Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together is set to kick off in less than a week, running Thursday, August 26th through Labor Day September 6th, at the Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights. And, yes, our very own Rah-Rah-Rochester DID once host the Minnesota State Fair. Really!
Posted by
106.9 KROC

8 Best Minnesota Drives To Take Once The Leaves Change Colors

Though fall still seems far away, it will be here before we know it. If you're a fan of beautiful fall trees, take a day trip this September and enjoy these scenic drives. 8 Best Minnesota Drives To Take Once The Leaves Change Colors. WOW: Check Out the Largest Home...
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Will Minnesota’s Extreme Drought Increase the Price of Your Christmas Tree This Year?

We've gotten used to seeing a shortage of various items due to the pandemic, but is the ongoing drought in Minnesota set to affect the price of Christmas trees this year?. Boy, if it's not one thing, it's another, isn't it? If it's not the pandemic causing supply chain issues that have made it tough to find certain products (like toilet paper or canned cat food in Rochester)-- or dramatically raised their price (like lumber)-- it's Mother Nature throwing us another curveball with our ongoing drought here in Minnesota.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

How To Save On Food and Rides at The Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair kicks off next week and will feature a ton of new food and drinks to go along with all of your favorites like Sweet Martha's Cookies. You can actually see 65 food items that you'll be able to find on a stick at the bottom of this story. If you're not careful you can spend a fortune on food and snacks at the fair so make sure to take advantage of the coupons that are available.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Extremely Emotional Letter by Minnesota Bakery Will Make You Cry

You've probably noticed that there are some huge staff and supply shortages in Minnesota right now. Multiple restaurants in Rochester have been closing early or not even open several days of the week and have signs posted on their doors. Unfortunately, people are showing their true selves and Minnesota Nice has seemed to fade away a bit and one bakery in our state has had enough.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Many Vendors & Exhibitors Opting Out Of 2021 Minnesota State Fair

In a typical year the Minnesota State Fair has about 50 to 100 vendors that decide not to return the following year. That's a normal part of business for Minnesota's Great Get Together. But this year following the pandemic and guidelines issued by the fair, twice as many vendors have decided not to participate. There are several factors at play.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Delicious Grapes at Minnesota Winery Can Get Crushed By Your Two Feet

Have you ever scrolled through Facebook and found the ONE EVENT that you've been waiting for so you can finally cross it off your bucket list? Ever since I was little, I've wanted to stomp grapes at a vineyard thanks to an episode of "I Love Lucy". If that's been on your dream list, I've got some good news because that vineyard event is happening near Rochester, Minnesota in September.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Yes, the FDA Just Had to Remind Some Minnesotans ‘You’re Not A Horse’

The FDA just took time to remind Minnesotans they're not a horse and they're not a cow, either. So what's up with these seemingly obvious reminders?. You would think that most Americans would be smart enough to know that taking a drug designed for large farm animals would be a bad idea, right? And, to be fair, most Americans (certainly most of us who live here in Minnesota) likely DO know that and wouldn't risk taking a medicine designed for cows and horses.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

13 Tips To Make Your Trip to the Minnesota State Fair the Best Ever

The great Minnesota get-together is kicking off on August 26th in the Twin Cities and although some vendors are pulling out this year due to COVID, the fair is still going on as scheduled. Before you load up the car for a fun day at the Minnesota State Fair, check out the tips below that everyone should pay attention to. (Some of those tips even save you CA💲H!)
Hawaii Statedeseret.com

Don’t travel to Hawaii right now, experts warn

Stay away from Hawaii. That’s the warning of an emergency physician in Los Angeles and the Island State’s own governor right now, mostly because of the recent COVID-19 spread. Hawaii has seen more than 9,300 new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, according to CBS News. Intensive care unit...
Public HealthPosted by
Q106.5

Don’t Forget a Mask When Spending a Day at Acadia National Park

Visitors to Acadia National Park will be required to wear masks indoors, and in several outdoor areas. The directive came from the National Park Service and applies to visitors and staff members of Acadia National Park. According to the Friends of Acadia website, it's meant to apply to any areas where physical distancing is challenging, including crowded outdoor spaces. While transmission levels have remained steady at 'substantial' since the arrival of the Delta variant, park officials say a change in that status would not alter their mask ruling. Since so many visitors come from out of state, or even out of the country, there's no way to identify the transmission status for each individual's hometown. To keep everyone safe, masks are required in some outdoor, and all indoor spaces.
Visual ArtPosted by
106.9 KROC

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures

When you enter the town of Vining Minnesota in Ottertail County, you aren't expecting to see a giant foot, but that is exactly what greets you from the side of Hwy 210. The Big Foot sculpture is one of many in the town created by artist Ken Nyberg. Ken grew up in the area, and worked as a foreman for Volden Construction, traveling across the U.S. building grain elevators. His metal sculpture creations first appeared in the 1980's, and were made from scrap metal just for fun. The Big Foot appeared in 1991, becoming the identifying landmark for the town of Vining.

Comments / 0

Community Policy