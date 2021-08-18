Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ikea becomes wind and solar power provider in Sweden

By Emiliano Bellini
pv-magazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish furniture giant Ikea has announced it will become a renewable electricity provider in its home country. Through its Strömma offer, the company and its Swedish partner, Svea Solar, will soon begin selling electricity produced exclusively by photovoltaics and wind to all kinds of residential customers, regardless of whether they live in a house or an apartment, and at a “low price.”

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Photovoltaics#Solar Electricity#Swedish#Svea Solar#Solstr Le
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Belgium
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
Energy IndustryCNBC

Chinese firm announces giant 264-meter tall offshore wind turbine

MingYang Smart Energy says its MySE 16.0-242 wind turbine will have a capacity of 16 megawatts. With the scale of both turbines and offshore wind farms increasing, attempts are also being made to gain insight into how they interact with the marine environment. MingYang Smart Energy has released details of...
BusinessTree Hugger

Ikea to Sell Green Energy. No Solar Panels Required.

Ikea has gotten into the business of selling solar panels before. However, the Swedish furniture giant appears to be upping its game on that front, launching not just in-store solar panel sales in Sweden, but an app that will allow anyone to purchase renewable energy from solar and wind parks. (Folks who buy solar panels from Ikea will be able to sell surplus energy on the same app.) It’s calling the service Strömma (which means "flow" or "currents," in English) and it is launching it first in its home market of Sweden in September.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

McDonald’s, eBay sign up to purchase solar from 345 MW US project

McDonald’s and eBay have both reached agreements with Lightsource bp to purchase power from what is planned to be Louisiana’s largest solar project, located 30 miles northwest of Baton Rouge in Pointe Coupee Parish. The installation in question is the 345 MW Ventress Solar project, set to start construction by...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Public debate begins on France’s largest solar-plus-storage project

France's National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP) validated on July 28 the project management report of the Horizeo mega-solar-plus-storage project in Saucats, in the Gironde department in Nouvelle-Aquitaine in southwestern France. Under development by French energy giant Engie and Paris-based independent power producer Neoen, the €1 billion unsubsidized project comprises...
Energy IndustryNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Japan Targets Floating Wind Farms for Its Deep Coastal Waters

There are a number of projects in Japan focused on floating offshore wind. In June, a consortium made up of six companies was selected to develop a 16.8 megawatt floating offshore wind farm in waters off Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture. RWE Renewables and Kansai Electric Power have signed an agreement...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Green roof improves solar panel efficiency by 3.6% on average

The roofs of two adjacent office buildings in Sydney’s Barangaroo precinct have provided researchers a rare glimpse at the real-world effects of green roofs on solar arrays. The findings are substantial – in comparison to the conventional roof, the solar array fitted above beds of plants had an average daily power output 39 kW, or 13.1%, greater.
Businesselectrek.co

EGEB: A Swedish venture ships the world’s first fossil-free steel to Volvo

Swedish venture HYBRIT ships its first batch of steel made with green hydrogen instead of coal. Korean researchers say they can recycle solar panels into high-performance solar cells. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers...
BicyclesTrendHunter.com

Solar-Powered Motorbikes

A 17-year old Ghanaian boy name Samuel has handcrafted an electric, solar-powered motorbike. Using a wooden frame, the bike is made primarily using reused bike parts and wooden pieces that have been hand-cut. Having no access to power tools, Samuel's design is innovative and extremely impressive. The bike is completed with a functional bell, a brake system, lights, and a speaker. Samuel built this impressive two-wheeler all on his own.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

IKEA to sell renewable energy in Sweden

IKEA, the world’s biggest furniture brand, will start selling renewable energy to households in Sweden next month – and hopes to add more countries soon. Ingka Group, the owner of most IKEA stores worldwide, said households would be able to buy affordable renewable electricity from solar and wind and track their usage through an app.
Energy IndustrySantafe New Mexican.com

Xcel Energy is largest wind/solar power company

Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy, which provides electricity in Eastern New Mexico, was named the nation’s largest investor-owned clean energy provider with wind, solar and battery storage, according to the American Clean Power Association. Xcel Energy at the end of 2020 had 11,205 megawatts of wind and solar power on its system,...
Energy Industrynatureworldnews.com

Solar Energy Outpowered Coal For the First Time in Australian History

On Sunday, the national electricity market hit a new milestone, with solar power outstripping coal-fired energy output for the first time in the market's two-decade history. Low demand and clear skies on Sunday meant coal's contribution plummeted to a record low of 9,315MW soon after noon, while solar contributed most of the 9,427MW.
Economypower-technology.com

Twitter round-up: Eric Solheim’s tweet on Sydney running fully on wind and solar power the most popular tweet in Q2 2021

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends. The most popular...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: First vessel to operate on solar-powered methanol in Denmark, giant green hydrogen project in China

Copenhagen-based A.P. Moller-Maersk will team up with REintegrate, a subsidiary of the Danish renewable energy company European Energy, to produce green fuel for its first carbon-neutral methanol operated vessel. The methanol facility, which will use renewable energy and biogenic CO2, is expected to start operations in 2023. “REintegrate has a proven track record for producing green e-methanol with a test laboratory in Aalborg. The new facility will be its third e-methanol facility, as they are also constructing an e-methanol facility in Skive with startup 2022,” the company said. The energy will be provided by a solar farm in Kassø, Southern Denmark. “Sourcing the fuels of the future is a significant challenge, and we need to be able to scale production in time. This agreement with European Energy/REintegrate brings us on track to deliver on our ambition to have the world's first container vessel operated on carbon neutral methanol on the water by 2023,” said Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO of Fleet & Strategic Brands, A.P. Moller – Maersk.
IndustryCleanTechnica

The Power Of Wind: Interview With Bound4blue Founder

Shipowners and operators may be able to decrease their fuel-related costs and pollutant emissions up to 30%, thanks to a new system created by Bound4blue. The Spanish company aims at delivering automated wind-assisted propulsion systems (also called wingsails) that can be integrated onto a wide range of vessels. The Beam spoke with one of the founders, José Miguel Bermúdez.

Comments / 0

Community Policy