Rosemary Erickson Obituary

Rosemary Erickson, age 69, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Atlantic Specialty Care Nursing Home in Atlantic, Iowa.

Survivors include Dale Erickson of Atlantic, IA; two sons, Mike Thompson and David Thompson.

No services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Erickson Family to designated later, and my be mailed to the Hockenberry Funeral Home 1804 E 7th St. Atlantic, IA 50022.

Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa, is handling the arrangements.