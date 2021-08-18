5 Benefits Of Using A Payroll Software

Satisfaction in the transport industry with the software used for managing drivers, vehicles and logistics operations is growing, but more than a third of the companies surveyed are not using these solutions. This is a key finding of the study “The Connected Truck”, which was carried out for the second time since 2016 by the renowned social research institute infas on behalf of the technology company Continental. The percentage of non-users – most of them small companies – is roughly the same as in the previous survey. In a reflection of current developments in this sector, it was also shown that when it comes to equipment, logistics providers are mainly interested in driver-assistance functions and fuel-saving technologies. Vehicle tracking and software security are also considered important, but companies are careful to invest. A summary of the survey results can be found here.