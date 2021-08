Bay Springs is officially back in football action as of tonight, and in a positive way. The Bulldogs will experience a new regular season ride in a very new 1A atmosphere this season, and under head coach Dan Brady over only a short time from a decade now, has had an extremely successful 2A program turnaround. What could be an exciting run and is already hyped up to be a high-expectation season for Brady's bunch, especially with the move to 1A, Bay Springs finally got the opportunity to get real on the grass in Seminary tonight during a two-quarter jamboree session.