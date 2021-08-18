Bird and Spin Scooter Rentals Now Searchable on Google Maps
Google Maps will now show you nearby electric scooter and bike rentals from Bird and Spin on the app. Starting this week, you’ll be able to find either brand within Google Maps, showing you an approximate rental price, estimated trip duration, optimized route, and the estimated battery range of an e-scooter or e-bike near you. In addition, Engadget notes that once you find a scooter or bike in your area, you’ll be automatically redirected to either company’s app to pay for and claim your vehicle.www.lifewire.com
