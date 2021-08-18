Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Bird and Spin Scooter Rentals Now Searchable on Google Maps

By Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Maps will now show you nearby electric scooter and bike rentals from Bird and Spin on the app. Starting this week, you’ll be able to find either brand within Google Maps, showing you an approximate rental price, estimated trip duration, optimized route, and the estimated battery range of an e-scooter or e-bike near you. In addition, Engadget notes that once you find a scooter or bike in your area, you’ll be automatically redirected to either company’s app to pay for and claim your vehicle.

www.lifewire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps#Scooters#Birds#Electric Scooter#Engadget#Spin#Lime#The App Store#The Google Play Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

How to Find Alternate Routes on Google Maps

This article provides instructions for how to change the routes on Google Maps. If you don't like the route Google Maps has automatically chosen for you, you can easily change/alter the route. No matter why you want to change your route for, you'll find the options all in one place.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Android Auto gets another navigation alternative to Google Maps

Google Maps is generally pretty darn great, but it's always good to have alternatives. There have been a variety of new navigation tools for the Android Auto system over the last few months, including Waze, TomTom, and Gaia, all taking advantage of new third-party API options. The latest is Yandex.Maps, the popular mapping app from Russia-based Yandex.
Cell Phonesautomotiveworld.com

Ford-owned Spin announces global integration with Google Maps, helping users take advantage of Spin e-bikes and e-scooters as they plan their journeys

People using Google Maps for efficient and reliable journey planning are now able to discover Spin e-scooters and e-bikes when given route options for their journeys. When looking for directions, Google Maps users can easily locate Spin vehicles in 84 towns, cities and campuses in the United States, Canada, Germany, and Spain.
InternetT3.com

Update to Google Maps could make planning journeys a lot easier

Google Maps is, without doubt, the most convenient mapping service around, earning millions of users worldwide thanks to its simple user interface and fast, reliable navigation. Google isn't resting on its laurels, though, as it's always looking at ways to improve its route guidance. In particular, Google is looking at...
TechnologyMac Observer

Apple Maps Business Problem Keeps Google Maps in the Lead

Apple Maps has a business problem, and it will always play second string to Google Maps until it gets fixed. That problem is business listings, and right now Google is the clear leader. Both Apple and Google Maps offer reliable driving directions, especially in urban areas. Walking directions, however, are...
Lifestylelifewire.com

Google Assistant and Nest Hub Now Working With Legoland

Google has extended its Assistant and Nest Hub services to Legoland hotels and resorts to provide visitors with a hands-free way to manage their vacation. Google Nest Hub and Google Assistant have been offering voice-controlled assistance for hotel guests across the US and the UK. Now Google is extending the hands-free hospitality service to Legoland hotels in California and New York. Convenience and safety are the two main factors with this match-up. Google wants visitors and their families to be able to enjoy themselves while feeling safer at a public resort like Legoland.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

This Waze Feature Could Be Finally Coming To Google Maps

Google Maps might be preparing to borrow a handy new feature from Waze. It could soon start showing how much you’ll have to pay for tolls on a particular route, Android Police reports citing a recent message the company has sent to members of the Google Maps preview program. According...
Cell Phoneshoustonianonline.com

Google Maps finally gets the feature drivers dream about

It is possible that the popular Google Maps application will soon be able to show you how much fee you have to pay. This information is then presented above the tracks that you can choose Inside the app. There are no toll roads in the Netherlands, but in neighboring countries like France you do.
CarsCNET

Bird, aka that scooter company, is launching its own e-bike

Remember Bird scooters? You know, those electric first-mile/last-mile scooters that you could rent by the minute? Well, if you don't live in a city where the company has a presence, you might be surprised to know that it survived COVID and indeed is getting ready to debut an e-bike that you can buy, according to a report published Thursday by TechCrunch.
Technologymotor1.com

Rider credits Apple AirTag with stopping a would-be bike thief

It’s every rider’s nightmare. You’ve parked somewhere and left your bike alone for a random amount of time while you do something else. Maybe it’s a quick errand, or maybe it’s a full day of work. Either way, when you come back out, your motorcycle isn’t where you left it. Cue those rising feelings of anger and panic as you figure out what to do next.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

How to Measure on Google Maps

Website: Right-click the first location on the map and choose Measure distance. Click the second point. Distance appears at bottom of screen. Mobile app: Tap and hold a location to add the first point. Swipe up: Measure distance. Move the map until crosshairs are on the second point.Distance appears at bottom of screen.
BicyclesStuff.tv

Hummingbird’s Electric Gen 2.0 is the lightest folding leccy bike on the planet

There’s not a lot of point in owning a folding bike if it weighs the same as a fridge full of rocks, but at just 10.3kg Hummingbird’s new Electric Gen 2.0 (£4495) claims to be the lightest folding electric bike in the world. With 50% more torque and 20% more range than its predecessor, the all-in-one 250W motor means you can pedal the Gen 2.0 over 50km on a single charge, with a top assisted speed of 25km/h, and fold it up in just five seconds when you reach your destination. Pair it with the BitConnect app and it’ll show your speed, power and battery status while you ride, plus you can also use it to adjust the motor-assist level, top speed and regenerative braking. We’re partial to this canary yellow one, but it also comes in four other colours – orange, blue, black and carbon – or you can pay an extra £500 for a custom paint job.
TechnologyEngadget

Bird unveils a $2,299 electric bike you can own

While Bird is mostly known for its rental scooters, it expanded its electric transportation offerings back in June when it introduced a bike-sharing service. Now, the company is giving those who want electric bikes of their own a new option to choose from: It has launched a new product called Bird Bike, which people can purchase right now for US$2,299. The electric bike has a Bafang rear hub motor with 50 miles of range and a 36-volt removable battery made of LG cells for easy charging.
TechnologyAndroid Central

Google Maps will soon get one of Waze's best features

Google Maps will begin showing prices for tolls on your navigation route. Waze introduced a similar feature back in 2019. It is unclear if the feature will be available globally. Google Maps, one of Google's best Android apps, will soon become even more helpful for planning your driving route. As...

Comments / 0

Community Policy