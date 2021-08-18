Top 15 Health Care Execs to Watch in 2021: Maximus’ Thomas Naughton
Over nearly two decades at Maximus, Tom Naughton has helped government improve health outcomes for millions of people. Under his leadership, Maximus played an important role in supporting the government’s response to COVID-19. As the operator of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s main information line, Naughton was tasked with leading a massive ramp-up to answer the calls from citizens looking for information about how to keep their families safe. The success of this effort led to supporting CDC with helping citizens get their vaccination appointments scheduled.washingtonexec.com
Comments / 0