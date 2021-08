A police officer with the department for 13 years was fatally shot over the weekend while he was out dining in Houston. The police officer, who was based in New Orleans, was identified as Everett Briscoe. According to WBRZ, Briscoe was out of town on vacation. He was killed in Texas over the weekend by armed men trying to rob diners at the restaurant where he was dining. A second man was injured in the gunfire as well. The second victim, who was wounded in the shooting, was identified as Dyrin Riculfy.