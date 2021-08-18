Cancel
Indiana, PA

HANNIBAL ‘BOOTS’ BELARDINELLI, 97

 7 days ago

Hannibal “Boots” Belardinelli passed away peacefully at his home on August 17, 2021 at the age of 97. Boots was born on June 22, 1924, to August and Theresa Belardinelli in the town of Beyer, PA. He served in the 27th Division of the US Army, and was stationed in the Pacific during World War II. Upon returning from the war, he married Betty McKee and started his own successful business, Boots Plumbing and Heating. After selling his business, he continued to work at the MC Home Center until his retirement.

