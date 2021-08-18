Top 25 Under 25: Damien Giroux brings grit and leadership to spot No. 22

The Buffalo Sabres are about to embark on a tough couple of seasons ahead, undergoing what can effectively be called their second rebuild of the last decade. Instead of focusing on the 2020-21 season, Sabres general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams is looking ahead to the 2023-24 season to return to playoff contention, and the key to making sure that happens is drafting and developing top-end talent. Adams must assess the team’s needs, and plan for recent draft picks and highly-rated prospects to begin making a difference in the NHL in a few seasons’ time.