Blockchain and baseball continue to converge as the Tezos blockchain takes over Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets. Sports Business Journal reported earlier this month that the New York Mets added the open-source blockchain technology network Tezos to the team’s sponsorship portfolio for the remainder of the ’21 season. SBJ said that the advertisements marked the first blockchain deal for the Mets and the first such deal of its kind across all 30 MLB clubs.