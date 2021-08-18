Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Hydraulic Torque Wrench Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Hi-Force, Primo, ENERPAC

thedallasnews.net
 7 days ago

2020-2025 Global Hydraulic Torque Wrench Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Hydraulic Torque Wrench Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Atlas Copco, Hydratight, SPX, GEDORE Torque Solutions GmbH, Hi-Force, Primo, ITH, ENERPAC, HYTORC & TorcUP.

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydraulic#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Competition#Htf Mi#Hydratight#Gedore#Ith#Hytorc Torcup#Product Service Type#Nordic Nations#Cagr Y O
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
China
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
Industrythedallasnews.net

Wind Turbine Market May See a Big Move during 2020 - 2028

Global wind turbine market was valued at $81,147 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $134,600 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the industrial application segment accounted for around two-thirds share of the total market. Renewable power generation can help nations meet their sustainable development goals and targets through the provision of access to clean, reliable, secure, and affordable energy. Growing focus on environmental sustainability across the globe is the major driver of global wind turbine market. Governments across the region have been very supportive of using renewable sources of energy, such as wind, solar, biomass, and other renewable sources of energy.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

EV Battery Market Growth Factors, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends and Key Players 2025

The global EV Battery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% from USD 27.3 billion in 2021 to USD 67.2 billion by 2025. The base year for the report is 2020, and the forecast period is from 2021 to 2025. With the increasing stringency of government mandates regarding emissions caused by vehicles, the automotive industry focuses on efficiency, emission-free propulsion, and innovative technologies. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles and improved charging infrastructure (in terms of network, charging technologies, and capacity) in countries is expected to boost the EV battery market in the coming years.
Businessthedallasnews.net

Busbar Market to Cross $23.6 billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 6.1%

Global busbar market size was valued at $14.0 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $23.6 billion by 2026. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. Busbar is a metallic strip that distributes power in a system. It is made from metals such as aluminum, copper, bronze, or other efficient alloys. It offers high conductivity and low energy loss during transmission resulting into their wide adoption in many industries. It is fully or partly insulated for protection from accidental human touch. It is commonly found enclosed in switchgears, panel boards, switch panels, and busway enclosures and can endure high temperature environment and possess great mechanical strength.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Hydrocarbon Solvents Market to Reach $10.7 Bn, Globally by 2031 at 4.6% CAGR

InsightSLICE.com announces the release of the report "Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Research Report By Product Type, Application Type and Geography"- Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031. The Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market size was surveyed at USD 6.5 billion out of 2020 and expected to show up at USD 10.7 billion...
Businessthedallasnews.net

North America Used Cars Market to Grow at 7.60% CAGR by 2027: Allied Market Research

Growth in demand for off-lease cars and subscription service by the franchise, leasing offices, & car dealers, high prices of new vehicle process, and affordability concerns drive the growth of the global used cars market. Based on vehicle type, the SUV segment held the major share in 2019. Moreover, based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019 and would lead the trail by 2027. Prominent Players: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., AutoNation, Inc., Big boy Toyz ltd, CarMax Business Services, LLC, Cars24 services private limited, Group1 Automotive Inc., Hendrick automotive group, Lithia Motors, Inc., Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd., and TrueCar, Inc.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Market May Set New Growth Story | Care 360, McKesson, Cerner, Allscripts, Athena Health

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as eClinicalWorks, McKesson, Cerner, Allscripts, Athena Health, GE Healthcare, Epic, Care 360, Practice Fusion & OptumInsight etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions for the foreseeable future.
Energy Industrythedallasnews.net

Transformer Oil Market Foreseen to Draw a Promising Growth by 2027

Transformer oil market sales to reach $3.4 billion by 2020, with the mineral oil-based transformer oil segment to maintain its dominance until 2020. In 2014, the consumption of transformer oils was 1,437.8 million litres across the globe, which is expected to increase at 6.3% from 2015 to 2020. Transformer oils...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Digital Printing Market Analysis of Key Trends and Drivers Shaping Future Growth Till 2028 | Canon, Inc, DIC Corporation, Epson Co. Ltd

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Digital Printing Market by Type (Inkjet and Laser), Ink Type (Aqueous, Solvent, UV-curable, Dye Sublimation, Latex, and Others), and Application (Plastic Films or Foils, Textile, Glass, Paper/Books, Ceramic): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028." The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Digital Printing Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
Businessthedallasnews.net

Social Media Management Market projected to reach $41.6 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 23.6%

According to a new market research report "Social Media Management Market by Component (Solutions (Social Media Marketing, Social Media Asset and Content Management), Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, (Sales and Marketing), Vertical - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the Social Media Management market size is projected to grow from USD 14.4 billion in 2021 to USD 41.6 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Social Media Management Market include the Increase in focus on the market and competitive intelligence, Increase in need for search ROI for social media strategy, Enhancement of customer experience with social media management, Increase in user engagement of social media using smartphones.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Pressure vessel Market Technological Advancement and Future Growth Projections by 2028

Pressure vessel Market for alternative fuels is expected to reach at $8,529 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2017 to 2023. The CNG type-I was the highest revenue contributor to the global pressure vessel market for alternative fuels in 2016. Asia-Pacific accounted for the lead position in 2016 and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the study period.
Energy Industrythedallasnews.net

Second Generation Biofuels Market Outlook and Business Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2021-2028

Second generation biofuels are developed to overcome the limitations associated with traditional biofuels. Production of traditional biofuels faces barriers such as threat to biodiversity and food versus fuel issues. On the other hand, second generation biofuels are produced from a range of non-food crops and waste biomass. Also, second generation biofuel production is more energy efficient than the conventional fossil fuels. Such biofuels minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by over 90%; thus, are more environment-friendly.
Pet Servicesthedallasnews.net

Dog Training Devices Market To See Stunning Growth | Delta Canine, Nite Ize, Coastal Pet Products

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Dog Training Devices covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Dog Training Devices explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are J&J Dog Supplies, ActiveDogs, Delta Canine, Nite Ize, Coastal Pet Products, GARMIN, Ray Allen Manufacturing, DogCare, Kurgo UK & Prevue Pet Products.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Digital Radio Broadcasting Market To See Huge Growth By 2021-2026 | Sirius XM Holdings, Cumulus Media, Sirius XM Holdings

Latest Market Research on "Digital Radio Broadcasting Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Thriving At A Tremendous Growth | CIT, Stryker, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Latest published research document on Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Market describes how medical device/equipment manufacturers across the globe are contemplating to enter top growth trajectories to expand their business. This thought leadership illuminates the massive potential that Countries in Asia holds and how Healthcare Finance Solutions Industry manufacturers are increasingly focusing on strengthen their regulations along with building a unique distribution network across the countries.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Referral Marketing Software Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Referral Marketing Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Referral Marketing Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Referral Marketing Software market report advocates analysis of Influitive, Ambassador, ReferralCandy, Extole, Refersion, Amplifinity, Referral Rock, Friendbuy, Referral SaaSquatch, OmniStar, Zinrelo, Tapfiliate, Post Affiliate Pro, Buyapowa, InviteReferrals, Annex Cloud, Invitebox, Rocket Referrals, Mention Me, Campaigned, Genius Referral & Hello Referrals.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Digital Microscope Market Future Growth Outlook | Olympus, Nikon, Leica Microsystems

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Digital Microscope Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Digital Microscope growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Carl Zeiss, TQC, AnMo Electronics Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Nikon, Leica Microsystems, Motic, BYK, Vision Engineering, Hirox, Jeol & Keyence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy