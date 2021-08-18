Ready to eat Popcorn Market is Booming Worldwide | Amplify Snack Brands, Conagra Brands, PepsiCo, Snyder's-Lance

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Frozen Vegetables Market by Product, End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025, "The global frozen vegetables market size was valued at $26,479.0 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $38,845.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025. The corn segment dominated the global frozen vegetables market in 2017 and is expected to maintain the dominance throughout the forecast period. Frozen vegetables are products that can be stored and used over a long period of time. The freezing procedure preserves vegetables for an extended time period without any preservatives and prevents microbial growth that may cause food decomposition. The ability to preserve food by freezing has enabled producers to make their products available to consumers anywhere across the globe. Although being seasonal, vegetables such as asparagus, broccoli, green peas, mushrooms, spinach, corn, and green beans can be made available to consumers in all seasons by freezing them.