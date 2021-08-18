Thin Film Solar Modules Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | NexPower, MiaSole, Kaneka, Sharp

Global wind turbine market was valued at $81,147 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $134,600 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the industrial application segment accounted for around two-thirds share of the total market. Renewable power generation can help nations meet their sustainable development goals and targets through the provision of access to clean, reliable, secure, and affordable energy. Growing focus on environmental sustainability across the globe is the major driver of global wind turbine market. Governments across the region have been very supportive of using renewable sources of energy, such as wind, solar, biomass, and other renewable sources of energy.