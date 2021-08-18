Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Smart Grid Security Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Leidos, Cisco Systems, Symantec

thedallasnews.net
 7 days ago

2020-2025 Global Smart Grid Security Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Smart Grid Security Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AlertEnterprise, BAE Systems PLC, N-Dimension Solutions, Leidos, Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, Intel Corporation, Elster Solutions, Siemens & IBM Corporation.

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cisco Systems#Market Research#Market Competition#Htf Mi#Alertenterprise#Bae Systems Plc#N Dimension Solutions#Leidos#Symantec Corporation#Intel Corporation#Elster Solutions#Siemens Ibm Corporation#Smart Application#Scada Ics#Ami#Product Service Type#The Smart Grid Security#Nordic Nations#Cagr Y O
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Egypt
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Industrythedallasnews.net

Wind Turbine Market May See a Big Move during 2020 - 2028

Global wind turbine market was valued at $81,147 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $134,600 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the industrial application segment accounted for around two-thirds share of the total market. Renewable power generation can help nations meet their sustainable development goals and targets through the provision of access to clean, reliable, secure, and affordable energy. Growing focus on environmental sustainability across the globe is the major driver of global wind turbine market. Governments across the region have been very supportive of using renewable sources of energy, such as wind, solar, biomass, and other renewable sources of energy.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Cloud Managed Services, with the Market to Reach $78.6 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Managed Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

EV Battery Market Growth Factors, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends and Key Players 2025

The global EV Battery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% from USD 27.3 billion in 2021 to USD 67.2 billion by 2025. The base year for the report is 2020, and the forecast period is from 2021 to 2025. With the increasing stringency of government mandates regarding emissions caused by vehicles, the automotive industry focuses on efficiency, emission-free propulsion, and innovative technologies. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles and improved charging infrastructure (in terms of network, charging technologies, and capacity) in countries is expected to boost the EV battery market in the coming years.
Businessthedallasnews.net

North America 5G in Defense Market to Grow at 66.2% CAGR by 2030: Allied Market Research

Surge in autonomous defense vehicles, robots, and drones, supportive government initiatives toward the 5G development, and increase in demand for surveillance activities drive the growth of the global 5G in defense market. By platform, the land segment accounted for the highest share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. Prominent Players: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, NEC Corporation, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Ligado Networks, and Wind River Systems, Inc.
Businessthedallasnews.net

Licorice Extract Market growing a CAGR of 6.8% to reach $3,578.6 million by 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Licorice Extract Market by Product Type, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the licorice extract market size was valued at $1,872.9 million in 2020, and is projected reach $3,578.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Asia-Pacific Satellite Communication Market to Grow at 10.1% CAGR by 2027: Allied Market Research

Rise in Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous systems, increase in demand for military and defense satellite communication solutions, and surge in adoption of SATCOM equipment in online streaming services, radio, and TV broadcast are the major factors driving the growth of the global satellite communication market. Based on component, the services segment held the major share in 2019. Based on region, however, Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR by 2027. Prominent Players: Al Yah Satellite Communication Company PJSC (Yahsat), Cobham Ltd, EchoStar Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Inmarsat Global Limited, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., SES S.A., SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., Telesat Canada, and Viasat, Inc.
Businessthedallasnews.net

Busbar Market to Cross $23.6 billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 6.1%

Global busbar market size was valued at $14.0 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $23.6 billion by 2026. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. Busbar is a metallic strip that distributes power in a system. It is made from metals such as aluminum, copper, bronze, or other efficient alloys. It offers high conductivity and low energy loss during transmission resulting into their wide adoption in many industries. It is fully or partly insulated for protection from accidental human touch. It is commonly found enclosed in switchgears, panel boards, switch panels, and busway enclosures and can endure high temperature environment and possess great mechanical strength.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Hydrocarbon Solvents Market to Reach $10.7 Bn, Globally by 2031 at 4.6% CAGR

InsightSLICE.com announces the release of the report "Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Research Report By Product Type, Application Type and Geography"- Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031. The Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market size was surveyed at USD 6.5 billion out of 2020 and expected to show up at USD 10.7 billion...
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Intrusion Protection Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Energy Industrythedallasnews.net

Transformer Oil Market Foreseen to Draw a Promising Growth by 2027

Transformer oil market sales to reach $3.4 billion by 2020, with the mineral oil-based transformer oil segment to maintain its dominance until 2020. In 2014, the consumption of transformer oils was 1,437.8 million litres across the globe, which is expected to increase at 6.3% from 2015 to 2020. Transformer oils...
Energy Industrythedallasnews.net

Second Generation Biofuels Market Outlook and Business Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2021-2028

Second generation biofuels are developed to overcome the limitations associated with traditional biofuels. Production of traditional biofuels faces barriers such as threat to biodiversity and food versus fuel issues. On the other hand, second generation biofuels are produced from a range of non-food crops and waste biomass. Also, second generation biofuel production is more energy efficient than the conventional fossil fuels. Such biofuels minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by over 90%; thus, are more environment-friendly.
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

A $43.4 Billion Global Opportunity for Cloud Systems Management Software by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Systems Management Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Businessthedallasnews.net

Social Media Management Market projected to reach $41.6 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 23.6%

According to a new market research report "Social Media Management Market by Component (Solutions (Social Media Marketing, Social Media Asset and Content Management), Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, (Sales and Marketing), Vertical - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the Social Media Management market size is projected to grow from USD 14.4 billion in 2021 to USD 41.6 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Social Media Management Market include the Increase in focus on the market and competitive intelligence, Increase in need for search ROI for social media strategy, Enhancement of customer experience with social media management, Increase in user engagement of social media using smartphones.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Narrowband Iot (Nb-Iot) Market - Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

The latest released Worldwide Narrowband Iot (Nb-Iot) market research of 120 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Worldwide Narrowband Iot (Nb-Iot) Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the Worldwide Narrowband Iot (Nb-Iot) Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, China Telecom, Vodafone Group plc, Sequans Communications SA, ZTE Corporation, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co.Ltd., Sierra Wireless, Deutsche Telekom, China Unicom, Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd., Ericsson Corporation, Altair Semiconductor, u-blox, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. & Etisalat Corporation.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Travel Software Market is Booming Worldwide | SAP SE, Oracle, NetSuite

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Travel Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Travel Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Travel Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Digital Radio Broadcasting Market To See Huge Growth By 2021-2026 | Sirius XM Holdings, Cumulus Media, Sirius XM Holdings

Latest Market Research on "Digital Radio Broadcasting Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Foodservice Market 2021: Rising with Immense Development Trends across the Globe by 2026

The Latest research coverage on Foodservice Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Aramark (United States),Compass Group North America (United States),Domino's (United States),McDonald's (United States),Restaurant Brands International (Canada),Sodexo (France),Starbucks (United States),Yum!Brands (United States), American Dairy Queen (United States), Sonic America's Drive-In Brand Properties (United States),Arby's (United States),
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Bitumen Refining Technology Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | Cenovus Energy, Pörner, Harvest Operations

Latest Market Research on "Bitumen Refining Technology Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy