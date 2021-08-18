Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parker, CO

Parker Farmers Market brings food and fun to Mainstreet

By Elliott Wenzler ewenzler@coloradocommunitymedia.com
littletonindependent.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of Parker and beyond enjoyed some cloud cover as they explored the stalls of the town’s farmers market Aug. 15. The weekly market has more than 100 vendors including four vegetable growers and three Western Slope fruit growers. Other things sold by vendors include bouquets, cutting boards, steaks, houseplants, kettle corn, burritos and pastries. Many of the booths are represented by local businesses from the Parker area.

littletonindependent.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parker, CO
Business
Parker, CO
Government
City
Parker, CO
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Parker, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Pastries#Food Drink#Parker Farmers Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House approves John Lewis voting rights measure

The House approved the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on Tuesday in a party-line vote, kicking the legislation to the Senate — where it faces longer odds of passage. The bill was approved 219-212, with zero Republicans voting for it. “Nothing is more fundamental to our democracy than...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
MusicNBC News

Charlie Watts, drummer for the Rolling Stones, dies at 80

Charlie Watts, the unflappable Rolling Stones drummer who anchored rock's ageless wonders, died in a London hospital Tuesday, just weeks after bowing out of the group's upcoming tour. He was 80. “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," his publicist, Bernard Doherty,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy