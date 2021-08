The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation declared a “Level 1 Shortage” on Aug. 16 at Lake Mead, but Gilbert residents will not notice a change at the tap, town officials said. The water shortage will mean a reduction in downstream releases from Glen Canyon and Hoover dams in 2022 because of low reservoir conditions. The dams are on the Colorado River on Arizona’s northern and western borders. It is the first ever such shortage declaration.