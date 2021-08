The South Asian Circle of Hopkinton is using the power of movement to assist the Hopkinton Emergency Fund through a virtual 5K to be held next month. This will be the first annual 5K sponsored by the South Asian Circle of Hopkinton (SACH), a nonprofit formed in September 2018. The event will run from Sept. 18-26. Because it is virtual, people can walk or run a route of their choosing outside or even on a treadmill and log their progress. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome and will receive a “Step it Up for Hopkinton” T-shirt to commemorate the experience.