Medical examiner identifies MMSD student killed in shooting near Camp Randall

By Logan Rude
wglr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the teen killed in a weekend shooting near Camp Randall. Police said nearly 100 people were in the area when shots were fired in the 10 block of Lathrop Street around 11:50 p.m. Saturday. A while later, a teen showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Life saving measures were attempted, but the teen died shortly after arriving.

