40 Washington superintendents write letter to Gov. Inslee over mask mandate for students

WASHINGTON - 40 Washington superintendents wrote a letter in response to Governor Jay Inslee's mask requirement for students ahead of the upcoming academic year. "Schools play a crucial role in the health of our communities, and being educators and not health care professionals, we will follow these requirements as best we can in the midst of a very challenging situation," the letter reads. "We did our very best last year, and in the midst of a continued pandemic and impactful Delta variant, we will continue to do our best heading into this school year."