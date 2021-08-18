Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Yung Bleu, Murda Beatz, Ty Dolla Sign & More Make The Cut On T-Pain's Guest Features List

By Mark Elibert
HipHopDX.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Pain has one of the most legendary voices in Hip Hop and a stacked résumé to prove it. The mid-’00s was his playground as T-Pain was not only putting out hits on his own, but he was lacing other artists with some coveted guest features. These days, T-Pain has assumed...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Murda Beatz
Person
Ty Dolla Sign
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
T Pain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tallahassee Pain#Tpain#Latin#Omgitspiao Chayonash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicHipHopDX.com

Mo3's Manager Talks Morray Replacing Rod Wave, Implies ‘Soulfly’ Rapper Flaked

Dallas rapper Mo3 has gained a cult-like following since his November 2020 murder. After the singles “Outside” with OG Bobby Billions and “Everybody” with Boosie Badazz broke through, newfound fans across the country learned what 2021 HipHopDX Rising Star Morray already knew — Mo3 was special. The two linked up...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

T-Pain Jokes About Working With Tory Lanez & Chris Brown Amid Drama With Megan & Rihanna

T-Pain was a guest on Drink Champs last week, where he spoke about a slew of interesting topics. The artist spoke about his perception that JAY-Z's "D.O.A." was about him, his hilarious "beef" with Future, and the fact that musicians only make a small percentage of what record labels net. Additionally, he was asked about his choice to collaborate with Chris Brown so many times, despite his past controversies with Rihanna, as well as his decision to release a song with Tory Lanez, amid his own drama with Megan Thee Stallion.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Pi'erre Bourne Beats Out Hit-Boy, Boi-1da + More For 4th RapCaviar 2010s Producer Spot

As if it didn’t have rap heads squabbling enough this week, RapCaviar‘s GOAT Hip Hop producer debate just got even spicier. On Tuesday (August 17), Spotify’s premier rap playlist posed the question as to who the greatest rap producers of the 2010s are. They cemented the first three picks by hanging up Mike WiLL Made-It, Mustard and Metro Boomin‘s jerseys in the rafters while leaving the fourth and final spot up for grabs.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

GVNDVLXCXXX$ Drops Surprise ‘PARA MANAHIMIK KA NA’ EP

Filipina rapper GVNDVLXCXXX$ returns with a surprise EP, PARA MANAHIMIK KA NA (So You Can Shut Up), produced by long-time collaborator, Lucasdee via Maharlika De Calibre. Announced on Sunday (August 22), the EP is the Pampanga-based rapper’s follow-up to last year’s SLUT-HOP MIXTAPE. The two also shared a non-album single titled “9:15” in May.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Has 3 Albums Ready Says Young Money President Mack Maine

Lil Wayne records music at a vociferous pace and it looks like he has major plans for the rest of 2021 with multiple projects completed in the stash. Speaking recently in a Twitter Spaces on NFTs, Young Money president Mack Maine revealed Weezy has three projects “coming soon.”. “Anybody that’s...
MusicHipHopDX.com

T-Pain Says He Recorded A JAY-Z Diss Song In Response To 'Death Of Auto-Tune'

JAY-Z famously delivered a eulogy for Auto-Tune on his 2009 The Blueprint 3 track “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune).” Although Hov claimed he wasn’t taking shots at any particular artist, the song was widely perceived to be a diss aimed at the audio processor’s most prominent adopter, T-Pain. During a recent...
Musicthisis50.com

Sean Paul – “Only Fanz” ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Multi-Award-winning international superstar Sean Paul unveils “Only Fanz,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign – a captivating dancehall banger empowering woman who creatively earn their living. Demonstrating Sean’s versatility and range, “Only Fanz” pairs first-class production with two of music most prolific artists, known for their undeniable hooks and melodic vocals. Directed...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Dvsn, Ty Dolla $ign Preview Album With New ‘Memories’ Video

Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign have dropped the video for their new single “Memories.” The track will appear on their collaborative album, Cheers to the Best Memories, which arrives on Friday via OVO Sound. The video’s aesthetic mirrors the retro vibes of the song, which reworks a sample of Silk’s song “Freak Me.” In the visual the guys are in a night club hanging out and performing the vocoder-laden song. The grainy retro-style footage features women moving to the grooves in the flirty clip. “I want to make some memories tonight,” they sing. “Memories” follows their previously released Cheers to the Best Memories song “I Believed It,” which features the late Mac Miller. Dvsn, comprising singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, released their third album, A Muse in Her Feelings, in April 2020, which included “Dangerous City” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Buju Banton. Ty Dolla $ign’s Featuring Ty Dolla $ign arrived last fall. Ty Dolla $ign also recently teamed up with Swedish House Mafia for “Lifetime,” which also features 070 Shake, and he’s slated to appear on Diane Warren’s debut album, The Cave Sessions, Vol. 1, which arrives on August 27th.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Dvsn Shares Release Date For Joint Album With Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign and dvsn will release their first joint album, Cheers To The Best Memories, on August 20. The OVO duo shared the news via Twitter along with what is expected to be the album cover. Daniel Daley first confirmed the project’s existence during an interview on the New...
Celebritiesrapradar.com

Sean Paul Ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Only Fanz”

Sean Paul bigs up the hard working ladies on his new collaboration featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Produced by Banx & Ranx, both Dutty Paul and the West Coast crooner salute the independent baddies on their dancehall cut. Gyals, keep flexin. Krystal Luz. Start making money this time… Spend more time...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Lil Uzi Vert Joins Rick Ross In Owning Cars With No License

It’s no secret that Lil Uzi Vert loves cars, given his impressive collection. He’s been filmed speeding down highways in his customized anime-inspired sports car, and gave fans a look at the massive warehouse that holds his fleet of green vehicles. Some would think Uzi has a license with all...
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

DJ Khaled, Lil Baby & Lil Durk score No 1 single

“Every Chance I Get” certified Platinum as it reaches No 1 at urban radio. DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get,” featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk, has been certified Platinum by the RIAA while simultaneously reaching No. 1 at urban radio. The album it hails from, Khaled Khaled, which became Khaled’s third to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in May. This latest achievement is a testament to Khaled’s prowess as producer and tastemaker, presciently enlisting rap’s hottest duo for an unforgettable summer smash.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign Release New Single ‘Memories’ — Listen

Fans were loving the dvsn, Ty Dolla $ign and Mac Miller single ‘I Believed It‘, and so the news that the two former artists were working on a collaboration project together was a surprise, but very welcome. Cheers To The Best will be out this Friday under OVO Sound and...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby May Have An Andre 3000 Collab In The Works

Lil Baby is in the midst of a superstar-caliber run, with his acclaimed album My Turn and his collaborative album with Lil Durk Voice Of The Heroes both currently holding it down on the Billboard charts. Never one to rest on his laurels, Lil Baby has been actively working on his upcoming studio album -- easily one of the most anticipated releases on the horizon.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Stream dvsn & Ty Dolla Sign’s Joint Project ‘Cheers To The Best Memories’

The announcement of ‘I Believed It‘ with dvsn, Ty Dolla $ign and Mac Miller turned heads not only because of the posthumous Mac Miller feature, but the surprise of the collaboration. Fans loved the single and were able to get excited about the news of a full collaborative project between the OVO Sound duo and Ty. Tonight, the project is out.
InternetHipHopDX.com

Aaliyah Trends On Twitter As 'One In A Million' Album Finally Hits Streaming Services

Aaliyah‘s One in a Million album has finally arrived on digital streaming services — and fans are rejoicing. On Friday (August 20), the late R&B singer became a trending topic on Twitter as her 1996 sophomore LP hit streaming services. That’s right: for the first time ever, One in a Million is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL and YouTube.

Comments / 0

Community Policy