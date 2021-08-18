Cancel
Old Navy democratizes the shopping experience for women of all sizes with BODEQUALITY

By Iyani Hughes
CBS 46
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Old Navy now offers every one of its women’s styles, in every size, with no price difference. Old Navy said they are the first value retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for all women’s styles at price parity. With this launch, the brand is "reimagining...

