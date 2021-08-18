Swords & Souls: Neverseen review

On Terra, a world whose civilization developed thanks to magic tools, there are frequent cases of people being turned in…. On Terra, a world whose civilization developed thanks to magic tools, there are frequent cases of people being turned into magic swords. Alice, a girl who is traveling with Aldo, the main character, chooses to become a sword to rescue her friends. Will their journey and encounters lead them to a predetermined fate? Throw yourself into the beautiful, complex turn-based battles, using magic swords with up to three weapons set! The overwhelming charm of pixelated graphics surround your entire world and adventure in a unique fantasy JRPG. Not to mention all the necessary elements from treasure hunting, quests, pet buddies to almost-infinite level caps! * This app supports devices newer than iPhone 7 and iPad 5th with iOS 11 and up. User support on non-supported devices is not guaranteed.