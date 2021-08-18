Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Swords & Souls: Neverseen review

By Sean Smith
godisageek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwords & Souls: Neverseen has been knocking around as a Flash based offering for home micros now for a few years. And like many successful indie titles, we now find it reaching the Nintendo eShop. What you get here is a turn-based RPG stacked with knowing, wink-wink humour. But one that deviates from being a cookie cutter experience with a couple of unique twists.

www.godisageek.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verse#Swords Souls#Xp#Rayman#Vagrant Story#Un#Avatar#Npcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Tormented Souls: cinematic trailer

Later this year, Tormented Souls (a survival horro game inspired by classics such as Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Alone in the Dark) will terrorize players on Nintendo Switch. And in order to make sure players are sufficiently spooked ahead of release, PQube have shared a cinematic trailer for the game!
Video GamesTouchArcade

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls

■An All-New Castlevania Game! The beloved gothic fantasy series returns with an original game exclusive to Apple Arcade with "Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls"! ■Classic Sound & Visuals Immerse yourself in the rich world of Castlevania with the work of renowned artists from its long-running history – featuring character designs from Ayami Kojima and music by Michiru Yamane. Experience a new original story spanning the Castlevania universe! ■A True Action Game "Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls" is a full-fledged side-scrolling action game. Experience a game with epic amounts of content including 60 levels, a wide variety of equipment, daily and weekly missions, and more! Set in a world after Dracula has been sealed away, the pages of a new story bringing together heroes of the past have begun to turn... ■Iconic Characters Play as Alucard and unlock other legendary characters such as Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Shanoa, Maria and more to come! Master each character’s unique combat style to annihilate fearsome enemies and bosses!
Video GamesPosted by
Gamerheadquarters

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review

This is very much a unique entry within The Legend of Zelda series, it depicts an early period within the overall timeline. It’s similar in terms of the beats, but it also comes across as being very distinct story wise. You really get a glimpse into the bond that both Link and Zelda share with the opening being a very slow look at some of the time the two have spent together.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon TCG: Sword and Shield – Evolving Skies ETB and Booster Box Review and Unboxing

Fresh off the release of the Chilling Reign expansion, it’s already time to start grabbing up all the Pokémon TCG: Sword and Shield – Evolving Skies release, including the Elite Trainer Box and Booster Box. These two items, along with booster packs and other releases, offer up brand new cards focused on Eevee, its evolutions, and various Dragon-type Pokémon. We got to check out the ETB and Booster Box, opening every pack for you to see. You can check out our full Pokémon TCG: Sword and Shield – Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Box and Booster Box unboxing and pack opening videos below, and keep reading for our semi review impressions.
Video GamesNME

‘Naraka: Bladepoint’ review: bringing a sword to a gunfight

I always bring a knife to a gunfight. Or a spear. Or my fists. Basically, if there’s a way to mess around with melee in a game I will, because I just find it more satisfying than shooting most of the time. Maybe that’s why Naraka: Bladepoint is so much more appealing to me than most battle royales, or maybe I’m just very into all things East Asian. Probably both.
MoviesKGO

Review: 'Free Guy' full of heart and soul

NEW YORK -- A new movie out Friday only in theaters features Ryan Reynolds as a background character, known as a non-player character (NPC). He becomes a "Free Guy" with a mind of his own. The action takes place inside and outside a game that was invented just for this movie.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Bringing Swords of Legends Online Westward

There are countless MMO’s that come out every year. While most of these games are a flash in the pan, never having a real impact, there are a few that mix up the formula, bringing something special to the table for gamers to enjoy. This is the case with Swords of Legends Online (SOLO), a new MMO from Gameforge, that has had a successful existence in Asia. Now, with Gameforge doing the work and localizing the massive experience, a new range of players have a chance to play one of the most stunning online games currently available.
Video GamesTouchArcade

RPG Sword of Elpisia

On Terra, a world whose civilization developed thanks to magic tools, there are frequent cases of people being turned in…. On Terra, a world whose civilization developed thanks to magic tools, there are frequent cases of people being turned into magic swords. Alice, a girl who is traveling with Aldo, the main character, chooses to become a sword to rescue her friends. Will their journey and encounters lead them to a predetermined fate? Throw yourself into the beautiful, complex turn-based battles, using magic swords with up to three weapons set! The overwhelming charm of pixelated graphics surround your entire world and adventure in a unique fantasy JRPG. Not to mention all the necessary elements from treasure hunting, quests, pet buddies to almost-infinite level caps! * This app supports devices newer than iPhone 7 and iPad 5th with iOS 11 and up. User support on non-supported devices is not guaranteed.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Boyfriend Dungeon Switch review – they call me the ‘sword smoocher’

Okay, so I’m not afraid to say it: I am obsessed with Boyfriend Dungeon. I went into this game thinking I would only enjoy it ‘ironically’, but it didn’t take long for it to grab me by the hilt, as I found myself lapping up the general feel-good vibes dished out at every turn. Sure, on its surface Boyfriend Dungeon is a dating sim with dungeon crawler elements, but, beneath that, it’s so much more. It’s a journey about self-acceptance, facing your fears, understanding consent and boundaries, and the importance of love – both romantic and platonic.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected will be a nostalgic treat for fans

I’ll admit before I begin this that Diablo 2 is one of my favourite games, ever. It’s in my top 5, for sure, and took up a good portion of my late teens / early twenties. It was the game that ignited my love for dungeon crawlers. It’s the reason I fall so hard for looters even now. And so I was never going in to Diablo 2 Resurrected with an impartial attitude. That being said, it still surprised me in both negative and positive ways.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Diablo II: Resurrected Beta is open for everyone this weekend

Activision Blizzard will open the public Beta test for Diablo II: Resurrected this weekend, starting on August 20 at 18:00 BST. Anyone playing on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5 will be able to freely download and play the Diablo II: Resurrected beta build over the weekend.
Businessgodisageek.com

Nacon announces Creā-ture studios acquisition, the team behind Session

Nacon has announced the acquisition of Creā-ture Studios, the Montreal-based video game studio behind the success of Session. This acquisition allows Nacon to support the know-how of the team of developers specialized in the creation of skateboarding games. Creā-ture Studios has built its reputation on the long experience of its...
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Free additional content for Cyberpunk 2077 arrives in Patch 1.3

CD Projekt Red has today announced the latest patch for Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for the game across all platforms. Patch 1.3 includes an array of improvements and fixes, both stability and performance-wise. It is geared toward enhancing the overall gameplay experience for all players. Patch 1.3 also includes...
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut review

Last year’s Ghost of Tsushima was a masterpiece, both in the story it told and the gameplay it provided. It was a dense game, filled with a beautiful land to explore and activities aplenty. I’ve missed Jin. While I played it to death, it was still sad to move on and leave the Ghost in the past. Thankfully, Sucker Punch has released Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. This new upgrade includes a brand new story expansion set on Iki Island just off the coast, as well as some special improvements exclusively for PlayStation 5. It gives me great pleasure to review an even greater version of an already fantastic game.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Fracked review

With a title that sounds like a guttural swear word, Fracked simply doesn’t mess about. It has a refreshing sense of immediacy that gets you into the thick of things in as economical a fashion as you could possibly ask for. You are plunged into the action with immediate, stunning effect. You’re dropped onto a snowy slope in a gorgeous cel-shaded world. Then you are sent slaloming downwards in probably the best homage to James Bond ever committed to a game.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Monster Train First Class launches on Nintendo Switch

Good Shepherd Entertainment and indie developer Shiny Shoe have released the hit roguelike deck-building card battler Monster Train First Class on Nintendo Switch. Monster Train First Class includes the full base game, “The Last Divinity” DLC, and tons of bonus cards, units and gameplay features added since the game’s original release.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Single-Player Games on PS4

Who says that single-player gaming is dead? Well, certain companies consider it to be, but what do they know?. While it’s nice to be able to play games online with friends either cooperatively or competitively, often you just want to immerse yourself in a game’s world without any distractions. For that, there’s nothing better than a great single-player game. Luckily for you, the PS4 is home to some of the best single-player games out there. A lot of them are fairly cheap to pick up now, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy