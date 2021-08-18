Cancel
Castle Rock, CO

Vaccine Sunday comes to Dos Amigos in Castle Rock

By Thelma Grimes tgrimes@coloradocommunitymedia.com
castlepinesnewspress.net
 6 days ago

In an effort to raise awareness about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine and reach the Latino community, Julissa Soto has started hosting Vaccine Sundays statewide. On Aug. 26, Soto will bring Vaccine Sundays to Dos Amigos Mexican Grill in Castle Rock. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. those getting vaccinated can get a $100 gift card for either the first or second dose of the vaccination. Dos Amigos is located at 745 Wilcox St.

castlepinesnewspress.net

Comments / 0

 

