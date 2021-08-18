Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Please Enable JavaScript

Cincinnati CityBeat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.citybeat.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.

www.citybeat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Yogafragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: August 23 - August 29

There are a few things we can ask ourselves with this past weekend's full moon and the transgression of the Sun into the Virgo atmosphere. First, as the word full moon indicates, what kinds of fullness are we experiencing? Ideally, it was a creative and romantic connection that we felt abundantly. The full moon represents standing on the top of a hill and figuring out what we see coming, and what we can take with us while descending into the valley again. This week we are looking at the wonderfully fresh approaches by Commodity.
Chicago, ILKerrang

Trouble singer Eric Wagner has died

Eric Wagner, singer of Chicago doom legends Trouble and The Skull, has died at the age of 62. The frontman’s passing was confirmed in a post on Facebook by his son Luke this morning (August 23), after he was admitted to hospital with COVID pneumonia last week. Eric fronted Trouble...
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Cowboy Picked on by Strangers at the Saloon Gets Angry

For today’s dose of laughter, two cowboys showed their famed skills in situations they rectified with some quick thinking that involved saloons, beer, and horses. As one cowboy rode through town, he decided to stop at the local saloon for a drink before continuing on his journey. Two beers later, the cowboy left the saloon. Unfortunately, when he got outside, he found his horse had been stolen.
Posted by
Only In Ohio

A Trip To The Oldest General Store In Ohio Is Like Stepping Back In Time

Tucked away in the heart of Ohio’s Amish Country awaits a fascinating historic landmark. End Of The Commons General Store is the oldest of its kind in the Buckeye State. Since 1840, this business has served both residents and visitors alike by selling provisions, local goods, gifts, sweets, and more. Visiting this establishment is akin […] The post A Trip To The Oldest General Store In Ohio Is Like Stepping Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
Home & GardenPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’ Renovations Update: Waldrop Before & After Pics

A Sweet Home Sextuplets renovation updates including before and after pictures were dropped on Instagram by Courtney Waldrop yesterday. Those who follow the Waldrops on Instagram know they’ve been doing all sorts of renovations to the Sweet Home Sextuplets house. Over the weekend, Courtney decided to treat fans to a little update. The update came complete with a series of before and after pictures of the progress. Likewise, she included a bit of a backstory in the caption for those who are interested.
Visual ArtKCET

'The Lost Leonardo' Is a Priceless Piece of Art History at the Virtual KCET Cinema Series on August 10th

Q&A immediately following with director/co-writer Andreas Koefoed and art restorer of the Salvator Mundi, Dianne Modestin. A fascinating and provocative documentary about the Salvator Mundi, a painting attributed to Leonardo Da Vinci and recently restored. Although there is no evidence from his lifetime that the artist painted it himself, it is the most expensive painting ever sold — for $450.3 million to an undisclosed buyer at Christie’s in New York in 2017. The strange story of this mysterious and controversial painting unfolds as a real-life thriller involving prominent and shady figures from the worlds of art, finance and politics.
Salina, KSksal.com

New Exhibit Opening at Art Center

A new exhibit opens at the Salina Art Center this week. According to the organization, Contemporary Textile opens Wednesday. Galleries are open at the Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe Wednesday-Sunday, and admission is free. Visit www.salinaartcenter.org for gallery hours and additional programming information. The exhibition runs through October 3, 2021.
Cincinnati, OHCincinnati CityBeat

Touring Roundup: Underoath, Over the Rhine, Dennis Quaid Announce Cincinnati Concerts

A dreary winter can definitely be improved with live music, so thank goodness holiday shows are being scheduled all over the Queen City. However, before you head out to your concert, check your venue for mask and vaccination policies. Memorial Hall, Riverbend Music Center, Bogarts, Taft Theater and other venues have announced that they will enact additional COVID-19 precautions soon as coronavirus makes its way through Greater Cincinnati once again. Artists like Garth Brooks are postponing shows due to COVID-19, too.
Covington, OHCincinnati CityBeat

Braxton Brewing to Host Covington Oktoberfest at Goebel Park This Fall

The fest returns to the Cov in September with plenty of beer, bites and German culture celebration. Prost! Covington Oktoberfest returns this fall to the Northern Kentucky neighborhood's historic Goebel Park. The celebration will span three days this year and will be free and open to all ages to attend....
Visual ArtPosted by
The Independent

‘These are the traces of this tumult’: The precious artworks looted by the Nazis

In 1940, Jewish art dealer Paul Rosenberg fled Nazi-occupied Paris for America. Before he departed, he stored his most valuable paintings in a bank vault in Libourne, France. His art collection, which included Henri Matisse paintings, was seized by the Nazis. They took the paintings and stored them at the Jeu de Paume in Paris, a Nazi storage depot. Then, they broke into Rosenberg’s Paris art gallery and turned it into the Study of the Jewish Question – only to host anti-Semitic exhibitions.
Cincinnati, OHCincinnati CityBeat

Purple People Bridge to Host 'Boom on the Bridge' During Labor Day Fireworks Show

It's a win-win: Proceeds from the event benefit repairing the pedestrian bridge, and folks get to enjoy the best seat in the house during the epic firework display. The annual Western & Southern/WEBN fireworks display will return to the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky riverfront on Sept. 5, after taking a pandemic-induced hiatus of the full-scale event last year.
Visual Arttheplaylist.net

‘The Lost Leonardo’: A Compelling, Art World Whodunnit [Review]

“Salvator Mundi” is an enigma. It’s a painting by Leonardo Da Vinci that may or may not be painted by Leonardo Da Vinci, sold for record amounts of money. “The Lost Leonardo” is the latest documentary about the painting, and it might as well be a “whodunnit?.” To inject some suspense into this tale, director Andreas Koefoed has taken the story and wrapped it in a mysterious investigation that morphs into a marvelous revelation. It’s a well-trodden genre tactic, but it keeps you on the edge of your seat. It keeps you guessing as to whether the painting is real or fake, Da Vinci’s or anonymous’s, whether it’s worth $450 million or it’s the art equivalent of a catfish on Tinder? Should an art dealer swipe, right?
Visual Artdelcoculturevultures.com

Da Vinci Art Alliance To Open Mind Carnival Exhibition

Da Vinci Art Alliance is proud to present Mind Carnival, a solo exhibition of works by David Deakin. The exhibition opens at Da Vinci Art Alliance in Galleries 1 & 2 on August 26. The show will be on view at DVAA gallery hours through its installment, Thursday – Sunday 12-5pm. The public is invited to attend at any open time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy