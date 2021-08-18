Please Enable JavaScript

“Salvator Mundi” is an enigma. It’s a painting by Leonardo Da Vinci that may or may not be painted by Leonardo Da Vinci, sold for record amounts of money. “The Lost Leonardo” is the latest documentary about the painting, and it might as well be a “whodunnit?.” To inject some suspense into this tale, director Andreas Koefoed has taken the story and wrapped it in a mysterious investigation that morphs into a marvelous revelation. It’s a well-trodden genre tactic, but it keeps you on the edge of your seat. It keeps you guessing as to whether the painting is real or fake, Da Vinci’s or anonymous’s, whether it’s worth $450 million or it’s the art equivalent of a catfish on Tinder? Should an art dealer swipe, right?