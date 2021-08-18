Cancel
Have a BRD prevention plan for your cow-calf operation

By Justin Hellinga
kiwaradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIARN — We have been putting so much focus on livestock health in these past weeks, months, and years. A lot of focus has been on African Swine Fever or Foot and Mouth Disease. However, there are other diseases that can be just devastating to your herds. Just because they are not getting worldwide attention, does not mean you shouldn’t have a plan in place for dealing with them. Cow-calf operators are being told to have plans in place for Bovine Respiratory Disease (BRD).

