The state of Royals’ pitching development

Severino is set to make another rehab start on Friday, August 13th. If all goes swimmingly, it’s not entirely out of the question that he is activated after this start. One way or another, we’re not far away from seeing him suit up in pinstripes again. Severino, who is just 27 years old, has a 3.46 ERA in 530 career innings with 589 strikeouts and 150 walks. Ideally, Severino might be full-systems-go by the time the Yankees hit a stretch that goes Baltimore, Toronto, The Mets, Baltimore, Cleveland, and Texas starting on September 3rd. If you’ve got the roster flexibility, take the flyer!