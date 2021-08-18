Governor Abbott Self-Quarantines After Testing Positive For COVID

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Republicans have found their footing with a new strategy: advance so many outrageous, egregious bills that we legitimately start to lose track. With Senate Bill 14, the latest contender in Republicans’ garbage legislation Olympics, the GOP is trying to outlaw mandatory water breaks for heat-affected workers in Texas. That’s right, folks — in the height of the summer heat in one of the hottest states in the country, Texas Republicans want to strip workers of their right to drink water every four hours.