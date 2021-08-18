Virginia War Memorial seeking young writers for 9/11-themed essay contest

Author's note: The video above previously aired on May 31, 2021.

The Virginia War Memorial is looking for middle and high schoolers to write a 9/11-themed essay in its annual Veterans Day competition.

The memorial will choose one winner from middle school essay entries (grades 6-8) and one from high school entries (grades 9-12). Those winners will be invited to read their essays aloud during a Veterans Day ceremony at the memorial.

The winners will also each get a $250 gift card. Their teachers will get a $100 gift card for classroom supplies.

The essay topic is “An American Who Served in The Military following the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001 Who Inspires Me. ” Students will pick a member of their family or community to write about. They can also write about a famous man or woman who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The deadline to enter an essay is Oct. 17 at 11:59 p.m. All Virginia middle and high school students are allowed to join.

You can find entry and contest rules on the memorial's website .

