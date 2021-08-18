Jackie MacMullan, longtime NBA reporter, retiring from ESPN
Journalist Jackie MacMullan is retiring at the end of the month after spending the last 11 years at ESPN and 40 years covering the NBA. "Sometimes you just know when you're ready to dial it back, and this is the right time for me," the 60-year-old MacMullan said. "I'm grateful for the memories, but especially for the friends I've made along the way. Thank you to my ESPN colleagues for all of your support."www.northwestgeorgianews.com
