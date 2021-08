Allen won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Chicago, Matt Parrino of syracuse.com reports. Sean McDermott mentioned only Allen and WR Stefon Diggs (knee) by name, but other key players will also be held out, with the Bills coach saying he'll rest most of the core players who have been with the team for a few years, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. McDermott wouldn't commit to Allen playing or not playing in the team's third and final preseason game next week, per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.