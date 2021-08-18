Cancel
Music

Future Islands share standalone single ‘Peach’

By Vicky Greer
gigwise.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuture Islands have just released ‘Peach’, their latest standalone single. The new track arrives ahead of a busy touring schedule which has them visiting the UK in 2022. ‘Peach’ starts off as a muted song from Future Islands, with more laid-back bass and synth sounds. The chorus, on the other hand, sees the song burst to life with shimmering synths and soaring vocals. The lyrics are particularly hard-hitting and melancholy, but Future Islands have a knack for making even the heaviest lyrics sound joyful in their music.

#Future Islands#Ireland#Belfast#Edinburgh#Academy#Northumbria Su Institute#O2 Academy Glasgow
