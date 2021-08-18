Elyse Lupin of Elysium Marketing Group: “I think society is getting better at understanding that women can have babies and run businesses at the same time, but it might not look like a standard 9–5 situation”
Lupin I think society is getting better at understanding that women can have babies and run businesses at the same time, but it might not look like a standard 9–5 situation. As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Elyse Lupin. After spending time marketing brands like Disney, New Balance, and Comcast, Elyse Lupin decided to turn her skills and passion into her own business, and Elysium Marketing Group was born (not long after her first child was born, too!). Elyse instantly found herself navigating entrepreneurship and motherhood simultaneously, creating exciting and unique challenges, and ultimately shaping her journey in many ways.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/e8416f5c210329fae74a3e865501b6e4.thriveglobal.com
