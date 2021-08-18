Cancel
Economy

Diane Pleuss: “There’s more to franchising than fast food and french fries!”

By Michelle Tennant Nicholson, M.A.
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my series on people who are making a difference, I interview Diane Pleuss. By the way, her last name rhymes with choice, voice or Rolls Royce! (I love that.) Diane has matched hundreds of entrepreneurs with their perfect fit franchise opportunity. (Did you know? I learned PR in the 80’s by working for a Chicago-based PR firm who specialized in expanding franchises in local markets by securing earned editorial mentions in daily newspapers. A lot has changed since I did that in 1989, however, being open to opportunity, as Diane explains, will always be a core secret to success.) Enjoy this interview with a woman who reinvented her career and is now teaching others. My favorite part? She finds it a privilege to show people the ropes and loves helping them prepare for their next opportunity.

