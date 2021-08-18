Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

How To Encourage Yourself To Try New Things: 3 Tips

By Thomas Griffin
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you found yourself stuck in the same cycle and yearning to try something new?. Many people come across the feeling of being stagnant or jammed in the same old routines. You might feel this way because it’s been a while since you did something spontaneous or stepped out of your comfort zone. Perhaps you want to create a popular YouTube playlist or run a marathon. Whatever you have in mind, it’ll never get accomplished if you don’t put in the work.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Encouraging Words
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Thrive Global

12 Things Happy People Do Differently

Going through a quarter-life crisis? You are never alone in this. Most of us will always have that phase of our life when we start to feel an inexorable kind of restlessness – seeking for meaning, seeking for something beyond the daily grind of things. Are you feeling unhappy these days trying to figure out what you really want to do in your life?
California StateThrive Global

Clearing The Clutter From Your Calendar

Do you ever have those mornings when you wake-up and dread looking at your calendar? It’s not because you’re being lazy. It’s because you know it’s jam-packed and bursting at the seams, which is never good for your productivity. Clearing the clutter from your calendar can seem impossible at times.
HealthThrive Global

Calm Yourself With These Stress Reducing Tips

Stress is common among people, and it has become mandatory for people who are working. However, if you run a business and wander as an entrepreneur, you need not doubt that whether you will get affected by stress. Business owners like John Abio, who manage countless business activities will be prone to mental stress, and their success factors depend on their ability to overcome this stress during their activities. Although stress is mandatory, you need not fear it as you can easily reduce it even during critical situations. If you take some necessary steps and work with a particular mindset, you can prevent stress also. For a businessman, several factors will be standing in the queue to give stress. So, it is mandatory to know these causes and the ways to reduce stress together. In this article, let us discuss some of the causes of stress for entrepreneurs along with the ways to reduce it or stand away from it in brief.
Food & DrinksPlainview Daily Herald

Try new things at PAAC

I’m a believer in trying new things. Life is an adventure, and I feel that you just have to get out there and see what opportunities and challenges are available to you. Being in a comfortable rut can be nice, but I like to try new things, and you should too.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

How to Know Yourself Better

Most of us only know ourselves on a surface level. You can deepen your self-discovery with these creative exercises. Many of us can name our favorite foods, books, and shows. But we might be less inclined to have a deeper self-awareness — the kind that connects the dots between our past and present or picks up on how our emotions may be guiding our behavior.
powerofpositivity.com

5 Things That Prove That Life’s Best When You Can Be Yourself

Have you ever tried to be something you’re not to impress someone? How did that turn out for you? When the person finds out that you’re not being honest, they won’t stay around long. Molly met a handsome boy, Jake, who is from an affluent family. Molly’s family doesn’t have...
MusicThrive Global

Spader: A Healthy Way To Vent Your Feelings

Spader is a music artist that is rising to stardom rather quickly. Like most people, he’s experienced many highs and lows in everyday life. After speaking with him, it seemed natural for him to vent about his life situations through his music. This is what he had to say on the topic:
HealthThe Day

Do you put yourself down? Here's how to treat yourself with kindness.

In the new Apple TV Plus show "Physical," negative self-talk takes center stage. Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne), a 1980s Southern California housewife struggling with an eating disorder, is bombarded by cruel thoughts about herself and those around her constantly. Her inner dialogue, which is a voice-over in the show, is overwhelmingly negative. She berates herself ("You're the only one who thinks about food this much"), insults herself ("You lazy, fat pig"), and after painful episodes of binge-eating and purging, makes empty promises to herself: "Today we will eat clean, healthy foods."
Retailsduptownnews.com

Tips For New Parents: How To Properly Host A Baby Shower

Becoming a parent, especially a new parent, is an exciting time. With that comes the joy of having and hosting a baby shower. If this is your first child, planning a baby shower is going to be a new experience. It is best to be prepared in advance with a few of the important tips below to host a successful baby shower.
Career Development & Advicecalmsage.com

Why Surround Yourself With Positive People | How To Do It

“The only thing that changes our life long-term is when we raise our standards.” – Tony Robbins. Isn’t this true, though? Success – whether it is in our business, work, or relationships – everything depends on the standards we raise in our lives, with people or energies. The best way to raise your standards is to surround yourself with positive people.
Books & Literaturecase.edu

Open yourself to new ideas at Reflection Point this fall

Interested in connecting to other faculty and staff members? Want to think about diverse perspectives and new ways of seeing things you thought you understood? If so, consider joining Reflection Point (the new name for Books@Work). Reflection Point guides groups through facilitated discussions of carefully chosen books and stories, designed...
Relationship AdviceHelloGiggles

8 Games for Couples That Foster Connection, According to Psychologists

If we know anything to be true, it's that communication is the foundation of any relationship. While every relationship can benefit from honest and open dialogue, oftentimes, it can be difficult to open up to your partner due to the fear of shame, rejection, or any number of other unpleasant emotions you may feel. But that doesn't mean you should keep your mouth shut and hope for the best. Instead, you can use alternative ways to connect with them, such as playing games.
Healthwomanaroundtown.com

How to Take Care of Yourself As a Caregiver

So many women find themselves in the role of caregiver in various ways throughout their lives. As a woman, you might be a caregiver for children. You could also be providing care to an aging relative, such as a parent. You could be a short-term caregiver during a specific period, such as if your spouse were hurt in an accident and had to go through a long recovery.
WorkoutsThrive Global

Why Physical Exercise Is Great For The Mind As Well As The Body

It’s not just a myth that your brain really does release endorphins, known as ‘happy hormones’ when you exercise. These are essential for your well-being and mental health. Even a simple workout can significantly improve the standard of living. You can do it even on a business trip or vacation. The main thing on sites like Airbnb is to choose spacious apartments or rooms. It’s easy, but the results are incredible!
ShoppingHuffingtonPost

22 Cheap Things To Treat Yourself To Right Now

Online shopping is fun, especially when you come across a product that’s cute, useful and affordable. If you’re in the mood to treat yourself to something new, we have you covered. From fun mouse pads to shimmery nail polish, here are some great products that won’t break the bank. HuffPost...
LockdownThrive Global

Love, leadership mindset, and lockdown

It’s a simple question, hard to answer right now. Morale and energy are hard to summon. As leaders, we need to protect our positivity more than ever. We need to protect our confidence. We need to protect our energy. But how, in the face of so much uncertainty?. Fret not!...
YogaThrive Global

Jodie Baudek of Essence Of Life Integrative Wellness Studios: “Use your tribe”

Use your tribe: If you are not good at self promoting, make sure you have friends that will tell everyone they meet “You should see my friend, she is a best selling author!”. Word of mouth is powerful. Send copies to your connections — the people you know will help promote you, or will find value in your book. The more people you have reading it, the more people you will have discussing it. With promotion, publication, or marketing, it’s always great to enlist 30–40 of your friends and ask them if they would help promote via social media or their own businesses.
ScienceThrive Global

Take The Time To Say Thank You This World Gratitude Day

Every day there are wonderful new insights into the human mind and the way we work, love, play, behave, relate, think and feel. Over the past two decades, the understanding of positive emotions within psychology became a study focus, and the experience and therapeutic benefits of gratitude have been better understood.
ShoppingHuffingtonPost

25 Things To Buy Yourself Because No One Loves You Like You

Self-love can come in many forms: It could be taking time to relax, eating a good meal or treating yourself to something new. Whether that’s buying a foaming face mask, glowing string lights or a plush mattress, there are so many products to help you enjoy the company of you and only you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy