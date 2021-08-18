Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Study finds that supplementation with Bacopa monnieri may support emotional wellbeing

By Sebastian Krawiec
nutritionaloutlook.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupplementation with Bacopa monnieri for 28 days was associated with a 14% improvement in emotional wellbeing, 12% improvement in general health, and 16% reduction in pain. A recent study1 found that supplementation with Bacopa monnieri (Bacognize from Verdure Sciences) may support mood. In the 28-day, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, 100 adults with self-reported poor sleep received either placebo of 150 mg twice per day of Bacopa monnieri. Outcome measures included the Bergen Insomnia Scale (primary outcome measure), Functional Outcomes of Sleep Questionnaire, Pittsburgh Sleep Diary, Short Form-36 Health Survey, and the Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale. Researchers also measures changes in salivary concentrations of cortisol, dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate, immunoglobulin A (sIgA), α-amylase (sAA), C-reactive protein, melatonin, and the fatigue biomarker index.

www.nutritionaloutlook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Medicine#Wellbeing#Supplementation#Verdure Sciences#The Bergen Insomnia Scale#Pittsburgh Sleep Diary#Stress Scale#Bacgonize#Vol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Bacopa monnieri extract linked to multiple mental wellbeing perks

Bacognize, a proprietary Bacopa monnieri extract, has a positive influence on a number of wellbeing aspects including mental wellbeing, alertness, focus, sleep, stress, according to a new study. Bacopa monnieri​ (also known as Brahmi, water hyssop​, and Herpestis monniera​) is a creeping perennial plant that has been shown​ to have...
HealthPsyPost

Study suggests negative emotionality is associated with neurocognitive changes

Heightened depression and stress symptoms might be associated with altered prefrontal brain activity in young adults during a working memory task, according to new research published in Psychophysiology. “I am interesting in understand the interaction between emotion and cognition by studying the prefrontal cortex activation,” said study author Agnes S....
Knoxville, TNutk.edu

Keep Calm: Study Finds Link Between Emotions and Sales Performance

In sales, where persuasion is a crucial part of the job, it makes sense that a lack of confidence would be detrimental to performance. However, a recent study from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Haslam College of Business indicates that when salespeople are overly confident, their job performance may suffer even more.
Healthspring.org.uk

A Mental Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Good sources of vitamin B12 include low-fat milk, poultry, eggs and fish. Feeling depressed can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, a study suggests. Typical symptoms of depression, along with low mood, include difficulty concentrating and low energy and motivation. Researchers have found that supplementation with vitamin B12 can...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Zulily Releases Findings On Psychological And Emotional Benefits Of Planning From First-of-its-Kind Study

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online retailer Zulily® today released findings from a first-of-its kind pilot study, conducted by third-party researcher ENGINE, that used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze human emotions through facial and linguistic expressions. Titled " Brain of the Planner", the study shows exactly what motivates moms to plan, what they experience as a result and how others can learn positive behaviors that enable them to experience similar benefits.
Healththewestsidegazette.com

Need For Opioid In Palliative Cancer Can Be Reduced By Supplements: Study

WASHINGTON — In a randomized and placebo-controlled study, researchers from Karolinska Institute showed that patients with vitamin D deficiency who received vitamin D supplements had a reduced need for pain relief and lower fatigue levels in palliative cancer treatment. Published in the scientific journal Cancers, the study said that vitamin...
Mental Healthbelmarrahealth.com

Key Mental Abilities Can Improve during Aging: Study

Aging has long been linked to a decline in mental health and abilities, but new research from Georgetown University Medical Center is shedding new light on the subject. The findings of the new study published in Nature Human Behavior show that two key brain functions can improve in older adults. These brain functions allow new information and help people focus on what’s important in a given situation. Critical aspects of mental abilities such as memory, self-control, decision making, and others rely on these brain functions.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought These Chips, Don't Eat Them, FDA Says

Whether you're putting them out as part of your barbecue spread or enjoying them as a treat between meals, chips are among the most popular snack foods out there. However, you might want to think twice before you open that bag in your cabinet now that a particular type of chip is being recalled over the serious health risk it may present, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover if you should be purging these chips from your pantry now.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Fast Weight Loss

Up to half the world’s population may be deficient in this vitamin. Certain vitamins have repeatedly been linked by research to weight loss. Dieters with higher levels of vitamin D in their system lose more weight, research has found. People on a diet with higher vitamin D levels lost 20...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Popular Vitamin Can Cause Liver Damage, Bone Thinning, and Hair Loss

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to eat a healthy diet. Getting the right vitamins and nutrients every day can not only help you feel your best, but also help you live longer. If you’re taking supplements, though, things can get a little tricky. According to health experts, more isn’t always better when it comes to certain nutrients. In fact, taking too much vitamin A has been shown to cause a slew of health problems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy