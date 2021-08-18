Study finds that supplementation with Bacopa monnieri may support emotional wellbeing
Supplementation with Bacopa monnieri for 28 days was associated with a 14% improvement in emotional wellbeing, 12% improvement in general health, and 16% reduction in pain. A recent study1 found that supplementation with Bacopa monnieri (Bacognize from Verdure Sciences) may support mood. In the 28-day, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, 100 adults with self-reported poor sleep received either placebo of 150 mg twice per day of Bacopa monnieri. Outcome measures included the Bergen Insomnia Scale (primary outcome measure), Functional Outcomes of Sleep Questionnaire, Pittsburgh Sleep Diary, Short Form-36 Health Survey, and the Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale. Researchers also measures changes in salivary concentrations of cortisol, dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate, immunoglobulin A (sIgA), α-amylase (sAA), C-reactive protein, melatonin, and the fatigue biomarker index.www.nutritionaloutlook.com
