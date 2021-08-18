Cancel
Pizza Inn signs agreements to open new restaurants in Qatar

verdictfoodservice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRave Restaurant Group brand Pizza Inn has signed an agreement with principal master licensee Walid Haider, chairman of Azalea Investment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to open new restaurants in Qatar. Under the international development agreement, Pizza Inn will open five restaurants. The first location is planned in the...

#Restaurant Brands#Rave Restaurant Group#Azalea Investment#Pizza Inn
Doha, QA
Dubai
Qatar
