U.S. to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in September

By Carl O'Donnell, Ahmed Aboulenein / Reuters
INFORUM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug 18 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be made widely available to Americans starting on Sept. 20, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday, citing data showing diminishing protection from the initial vaccinations as infections rise from the Delta variant. U.S. officials will offer a third shot to Americans...

