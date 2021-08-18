Rodeo Bar — the Adolphus’ decades-old tavern — will reopen in downtown Dallas

Giddy up: The Adolphus hotel’s Rodeo Bar is expected to reopen in mid-fall 2021 in downtown Dallas. The Texas-themed tavern closed in 2018, in the middle of a years-long renovation of the Adolphus hotel, which opened in 1912. Crews reconstructed the ballroom, spruced up the hotel rooms and gave the French Room restaurant a significant facelift. The Rodeo Bar was one of the last parts to be updated.