Keir Starmer made Boris Johnson squirm in parliament over Afghanistan

In June, at the G-7 meeting in Cornwall, Boris Johnson introduced his guest from Washington as a close ally with whom the world could finally take shape. British Prime Minister and US President Joe Biden announced a “New Atlantic Charter” as a British aircraft carrier posed in the background in the English Channel – after four difficult years with Donald Trump, the proverbial privileged relationship seemed to be springtime. Today, ten weeks later, relations are strained by the situation in Afghanistan, more precisely: by the loss of face and the limitation of the damage. This weekend, Johnson reportedly screamed half-heartedly in front of employees: “We would be better off with Trump,” a statement that was denied in Downing Street.