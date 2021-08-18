Cancel
Keir Starmer made Boris Johnson squirm in parliament over Afghanistan

By Independent TV
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson’s aim was to get through the debate with as little damage as possible. A noisy, full and angry House of Commons put him on the defensive from the start. He allowed MPs to interrupt him, possibly remembering from pre-pandemic days that a prime minister who ploughs on refusing to take questions in a crowded chamber looks worse than one who appears confident enough to take on all comers.

