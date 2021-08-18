Azamara® Unveils Full Fleet Voyages For Europe 2023 With New Destination Immersion® Experiences

Cancel
MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara - the boutique cruise line dedicated to Destination Immersion® experiences - is pleased to announce the launch of its Europe 2023 deployment across its full fleet of ships for the first time: Azamara Pursuit®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Journey® and new addition, Azamara Onward SM. With 95 itineraries, including more than 35 country intensive voyages, Azamara will visit over 40 countries and 200 ports throughout Europe. Azamara will introduce new land explorations, further reinforcing the brand's commitment to bringing guests deeper into the heart of the destination. In addition to the release of Europe 2023 itineraries, Azamara has also opened remaining 2022 voyages of the newest member of their fleet, Azamara Onward SM .

"The 2023 deployment marks a milestone for our brand and its unique offerings in Europe," says Azamara President, Carol Cabezas. "When sailing with Azamara, we are often the only ship in port, and with 75 overnights we are giving guests the chance to follow in the footsteps of locals with less crowds while immersing in the culture, history, and authentic flavors of the destination."

Highlights of the 2023 Azamara Deployment include:

Overnights and Late-Night Ports:

  • Azamara guests can experience over 315 late nights in cities like Mykonos - known as "the Ibiza of Greece" - where guests can partake in the bustling night life and party scene; or Lisbon, Portugal, to enjoy a sunset cruise on the Tejo River or indulge in an assortment of tapas and wine in the city's Bairro Alto neighborhood for dinner. Azamara will also offer more than 75 overnights in popular European destinations, including Barcelona, to explore La Rambla boulevard for an evening of Catalan cuisine or an excursion at the Palacio del Flamenco for music and dancing; Bordeaux, take a quick drive through the Pessac-Léognan for an exclusive evening at the world-renowned Château de Rouillac; and Monte Carlo, to stroll among luxury yachts at Port Hercule and play a few hands of blackjack at the famed Casino de Monte-Carlo.

Country-Intensive Voyages:

  • Designed to provide travelers more time to explore a single country's hidden gems, Azamara's 2023 deployment will feature over 35 Country-Intensive voyages. These Country-Intensive itineraries will explore the most sought-after destinations in Europe, including Spain, Croatia, Italy, Norway, Scotland and more, allowing travelers to fully immerse themselves into the culture of each city. Azamara will also debut its highly anticipated Black Sea Intensive itinerary, where travelers can explore the history and wonders of ancient cities in Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine.

New Pre- and Post-Land Explorations:

  • In addition to several existing favorites, Azamara will introduce two exciting new land explorations for guests to extend their adventure before or after their trip:
  • Aboard the Switzerland Glacier Express Train, the new AzAmazing Journey will transport guests through some of the most stunning scenery in Switzerland, crossing 291 bridges and passing through 91 tunnels within eight hours. Additional highlights include a full day excursion to the Alpine world on Mount Rigi to participate in a cheese making workshop, a sunset cruise in Lucerne, and exploring Zermatt, home to Matterhorn, one of the highest summits in Europe. This program is available from Bordeaux or Amsterdam.
  • Travelers can also opt in for a Stay Local in Gran Canaria for a two-night program. Highlights include visiting the Bandama Crater, one of the largest extinct volcanic craters, followed by a stop in La Atalaya, the prime pottery-producing villages. A lunch of local specialties will be served at the Mirador Las Tirajanas hotel, located in the caldera of an ancient volcano. Also, a stop at La Fortaleza - one of the most relevant archeological settlements in the islands - to visit the sole coffee-producing plantation in Europe and a hands-on Mojo Sauce workshop.

Culinary Sailing:

  • Guests can book Azamara's Wine & Culture Voyage out of Southampton, England to experience the cuisine, beautiful architecture and spirit of Europe's top wine countries, including two days of wine production education in Bordeaux, France; Bilbao, Spain for a perfect day of sight-seeing and exploring the Guggenheim Museum; and eventually concluding the trip in Lisbon, Portugal to discover must-see highlights like the church of Igreja de São Vicente de Fora, which dates back to the 12th century, Museu Nacional do Azulejo and Torre de Belém.

Sporting Enthusiast Voyages:

  • For travelers looking to pursue their passion for sports, Azamara will include two voyages for the Grand Prix weekend on its Journey and Pursuit ships, starting May 25, 2023. Throughout the journey guests can enjoy ports that include Rome, Livorno, Monte Carlo, Marseille, Menorca, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, and Barcelona. Additionally, through its continued partnership with PerryGolf - the leading provider of international luxury golf vacations - Azamara's 2023 deployment will include 13 golf voyages, featuring play on marquee courses around the world.

Seven Maiden Ports

  • Azamara's 2023 deployment will bring guests closer to European destinations with smaller, unique ports that are only accessible to smaller ships, including:
  • Alta, Norway
  • Brest, France
  • Cesme, Turkey
  • Fredericia, Denmark
  • Gothenburg, Sweden
  • Heimaey, Iceland
  • Mariehamn, Finland

To book Azamara's 2023 voyages and remaining 2022 voyages for its newest ship, Azamara Onward, please visit: www.azamara.com

About Azamara Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. Presently with three mid-sized ships sailing to all seven continents of the world, and an additional fourth ship scheduled to join the fleet in 2022. The boutique-style ships allow them to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, less-visited hidden gems. Azamara's commitment to creating immersive experiences allows guests to travel deeper with longer stays, more overnights, and night touring. Guests can experience a boutique hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, exclusive cultural events and more. For more information visit www.azamara.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azamara-unveils-full-fleet-voyages-for-europe-2023-with-new-destination-immersion-experiences-301358151.html

SOURCE Azamara Club Cruises

