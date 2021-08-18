Cancel
Frederick, MD

DISTRICT Arts shows ‘Chasing Rainbows’ by Chito Padilla

By Lauren LaRocca
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 7 days ago
Work by Chito Padilla. Courtesy photo

On view at DISTRICT Arts in downtown Frederick is the solo exhibit “Chasing Rainbows,” showing new paintings by Chito Padilla.

Padilla started painting one year into retirement at age 59. A Washington, D.C., resident for over 30 years, he is now a permanent resident of Marshall, Virginia.

“My style is influenced by the abstract expressionist movement, which denotes the non-representational use of paint as a means of personal expression,” Chito said. “I basically paint and see where it goes. It doesn't start with anything in mind. I usually put color on the canvas first, then the form and the texture. When the painting is finished, the subject reveals itself. This approach is liberating to me and has allowed me the freedom of expression absent of boundaries.”

“Chasing Rainbows” runs through Aug. 29 at DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. Learn more at districtarts.com/chasing-rainbows.

