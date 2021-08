ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) - Get Report announces the expansion of its emerging markets franchise development program with new development incentives for female owners, as part of the company's ongoing commitment to diversity. The expansion builds upon Choice Hotels' longstanding efforts to extend the opportunity of hotel ownership to underrepresented populations and increase diversity among the company's owner base and across the hospitality industry. In March, Cheryl Goldberg, owner and chief financial officer, IGO Legacy Hotel Group, was awarded the first franchise contract as part of these efforts. She celebrated the opening of her Comfort Inn Saint Paul East hotel last week.