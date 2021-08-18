Cancel
WWE and The Ringer launch exclusive audio network

WWE
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn. August 18, 2021 – The Ringer, a Spotify Studio, and WWE will launch an exclusive audio network as part of a multi-year audio content partnership, the companies announced today. As part of the deal, The Ringer and WWE will also collaborate to develop new, original audio content exclusively for the Spotify platform and Ringer website. In addition, existing WWE audio programming, which offers a unique look at the world of WWE both in the ring and beyond, will become available exclusively on Spotify.

www.wwe.com

