Visiting Vet: Considering euthanasia

By Michelle Gerhard Jasny V.M.D.
Martha's Vineyard Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody, please. Sit down and take a deep breath. One of the hardest things veterinarians deal with is helping owners with decisions regarding euthanasia. We are asked to euthanize animals for all kinds of reasons. The easy ones are when an animal clearly has a terminal illness or severe injury which is causing suffering and cannot be treated effectively. In these cases we feel sad but blessed to be able to help animals go peacefully. What about the animal that is seriously ill and possibly could be treated, but the prognosis is poor and/or owners cannot afford necessary but expensive treatment? Veterinarians use all our skills and experience assisting owners to navigate these situations. We offer options, discuss pros and cons, suggest ways to find financial resources, even do whatever pro bono work we can, but ultimately the decision is the owner’s.

