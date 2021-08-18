South Nashville intersection eyed for mixed-use building
A five-story mixed-use building is being planned for a busy South Nashville intersection. To sit on a 1.6-acre site, Alto Apartments would offer 102 residences and some retail space, according to a Metro Board of Zoning Appeals document. The South Nashville property has addresses of 447 and 451 Murfreesboro Pike. The 447 parcel offers an empty building that once accommodated a Mrs. Winners and sits at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Fesslers Lane.www.nashvillepost.com
Comments / 0