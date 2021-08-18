Have Faith: Sharing the faith

It’s not easy being a parent and it’s not easy getting your children to go to church once they reach a certain age. When they’re little, you can take them along almost anywhere with little plastic bags filled with Cheerios and Pepperidge Farm Goldfish packed into your purse and maybe a few small toys or books to keep them busy for an hour. In the Catholic churches we went to when I was growing up, they had what we called “the crying room,” where you took the babies and toddlers when they were inconsolable. We always felt bad for the parents who had to resort to that special room. Kids and church have always been a little problematic for me.