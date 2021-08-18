Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

A fatal crash reported on Las Vegas Boulevard near Nellis AFB (Las Vegas, NV)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 6 days ago
On Wednesday, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard near Nellis Air Force Base.

According to the reports, officers quickly responded to the area of Las Vegas Boulevard North at Sloan Lane a little after 2 a.m. Travel lanes were shut down at the scene of the crash near Nellis Air Force Base, officials mentioned.

Authorities have not provided any information about the number of vehicles involved in the deadly accident at this time. As of now, it is also unknown how many victims were involved in the crash.

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the cause that led up to the crash.

August 18, 2021

Source: KTNV 13 Action News

